Matija - Age of Anticipation Tour 2023

Häkken
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Willkommen bei einer Band, die man nicht in eine Schublade stecken kann. Matija zu beschreiben hat nie wirklich funktioniert. Hört euch einfach die Musik an. Wie auch immer, versuchen wir es ganz, ganz kurz!

Ihre Musik trotzt klassischen Genrezuschreibung...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & sun king music

Lineup

Matija

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

