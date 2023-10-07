DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BULL + Special Guests

MOTH Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Formed in 2011 by vocalist and songwriter Tom Beer and guitarist Dan Lucas, Bull’s mission is simply to make the music they wanted to listen to, inspired by their heroes, from the Modern Lovers and Pavement to the Kinks and the Pixies. The rest of the band Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

BULL

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

