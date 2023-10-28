Top track

Isulia Festival 2023 Pass Jour Samedi

Base Sous-Marine
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Du 26 au 28 octobre, Isulia s’installe à la Base sous-marine de Bordeaux pour trois jours et trois nuits afin de mettre en avant une nouvelle génération d’artistes, penser autrement la fête et inventer collectivement de nouveaux horizons. 72 heures pour cé Read more

Présenté par Fimeb.

Lineup

3
Binary Digit, Dylan Dylan, Kettama and 3 more

Venue

Base Sous-Marine

284 Boulevard Alfred Daney, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

