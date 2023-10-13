DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Pappy and Harriet's
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$37.99
Event information

Sid The Cat Presents

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

with Lady Apple Tree, Sarah Lee Guthrie

10/13/2023 at Pappy + Harriet's

One of the last authentic links to the great folk traditions of this country, with over 40 albums under his belt, two-time GRAMMY-winner Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

