A Certain Ratio - Lucinda

A Certain Ratio

The Crescent
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£22

A Certain Ratio - Lucinda
Event information

ACR cordially invited you to celebrate 45 years of music, a hand-picked run of shows in limited capacity venues. 2 sets in chronological order - no support.

'A Certain Ratio’s blend of knife-edge tension and funkateer abandon is a style that’s theirs and...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by PPY & Brudenell Presents

Lineup

A Certain Ratio

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

