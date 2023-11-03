DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Foxymop x Save Hot Box Show

Hot Box
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Foxymop are back with a one off show to help us raise funds. What stella gents.

Foxymop are the UK's most authentic tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam.

30 years on from Pearl Jam putting Seattle on the map, Foxymop bring the nostalgia of old

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

