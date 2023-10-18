Top track

KENDRA - Falling

Women Of Soul With Kendra Morris

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
From £9

Women Of Soul With Kendra Morris

Celebrating the best of soul featuring New York’s songstress Kendra Morris.

Hailing all the way from the US, Kendra's powerhouse vocals are a force of nature, drawing comparisons to the legendary Chaka Khan and making her Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Kendra Morris

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

