DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kendra Morris

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40

About

“A Modern Day Janis Joplin”

Kendra’s progressive sound is hard to pin down. It’s certainly not soul, jazz or funk but her work has, in places, elements of all three.

She recalls the soul-rock straddlers of the 70s, such as Chaka Khan and Ruth Copeland, w Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Kendra Morris

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

