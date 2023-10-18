DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“A Modern Day Janis Joplin”
Kendra’s progressive sound is hard to pin down. It’s certainly not soul, jazz or funk but her work has, in places, elements of all three.
She recalls the soul-rock straddlers of the 70s, such as Chaka Khan and Ruth Copeland, w
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.