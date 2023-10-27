DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JACANA PEOPLE

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super Friendz Presents Jacana People (DJ) + Special Guests

Caught halfway between city noise and rural British landscapes, producer-duo Jacana People meld bittersweet electronica with sprawling organic textures. They bring their infectious groove to Belgr Read more

Presented by Super Friendz.

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

