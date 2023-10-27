Top track

Mother Vulture

229
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Come kick off the Halloweekend in style as alt rock heavy weights Mother Vulture take London by storm.

Support comes from Moskito and Splitworms

This is a 14+ event. U16's must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by 229 and BYP.

Lineup

Mother Vulture, Moskito, Splitworms

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

