Sen Morimoto w/ KINFU

Icehouse
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $24.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $18 ADVANCE // $22 DAY OF SHOW

Sen Morimoto is a Japanese American singer / multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Chicago. His mix of jazz and hip-hop production, spoken-word rap and pop sensibilities form a super-genre Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sen Morimoto

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

