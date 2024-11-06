DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clinton Baptiste: Roller Ghoster!

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 6 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £31.88
About

DOORS 6:30PM/ SHOW 7:30PM

Solo again, Britain’s most celebrated clairvoyant medium psychic from Peter Kay’s ‘Phoenix Nights’returns with his brand new hilarious one-man stand up show.

 As well as venturing into the audience to offer his unique spirit rea...

14+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clinton Baptiste

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

