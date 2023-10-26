Top track

Israel B, Rei & Lowlight - RONDA

Israel B

Zentral
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsPamplona
€16.05

About

Israel B presenta la segunda parte del tour del álbum "El Ejército de un Hombre Solo".

Es uno de los artistas referencia en el mundo urbano con más de 1 millón de oyentes mensuales y acompañado siempre en directo con los productores LOWLIGHT.

Organizado por All Nighters.

Venue

Zentral

C. Mercado, 79, 31001 Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

