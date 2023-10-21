Top track

Don't Cling To Life

The Murder Capital

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€27.54

Don't Cling To Life
About

Le quintet de Dublin The Murder Capital a réussi à s’imposer comme une perle post-punk dans cette nouvelle scène rock saturée. Dégageant une énergie pure, brute, puissante et magnétique, le groupe s’est illustré en live en première partie de Pearl Jam l’an Read more

Présenté par PEEL PRODUCTIONS.

Lineup

The Murder Capital

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

