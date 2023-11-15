DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Helena Deland is a Montreal-based musician interested in how songs can hold what eludes everyday language. Her music draws on reading and walking around.
She released her first album, Someone New, in 2020 on Luminelle Recordings. It was followed by the re
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.