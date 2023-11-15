Top track

Someone New

Helena Deland

El Club Detroit
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Helena Deland is a Montreal-based musician interested in how songs can hold what eludes everyday language. Her music draws on reading and walking around.

She released her first album, Someone New, in 2020 on Luminelle Recordings. It was followed by the re Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Helena Deland, Jana Horn

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

