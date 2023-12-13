Top track

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West - Absurd

Declan Welsh... + Cold Beaches + The Sour Lips

Supersonic
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tu aimes Arctic Monkeys, Demob Happy & Kasabian? Alors ce concert te plaira forcément :)

DECLAN WELSH & THE DECADENT WEST
(Britpop - Glasgow, UK)
COLD BEACHES
(Dream rock pop - Paris, FR)
THE SOUR LIPS
(Rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTE...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sour Lips, Cold Beaches, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

