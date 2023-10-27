Top track

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

Hackney Church
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £31.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Getting Ready to Get Down
About

TICKETS

Ticket price includes a £1.50 venue levy.

Please note that tickets are sold as Ground Floor Standing and Balcony Unreserved Seating respectively. Standing ticket holders may not access the Balcony area and vice versa.

ACCESSIBILITY

Presented by Communion.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

