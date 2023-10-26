Top track

Biga*Ranx - My Face

Biga*Ranx | London Headline Show

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Head of the ‘Vapor Dub’ movement, Biga*Ranx comes to LONDON!

Headlining his first ever London show, the French Ragga musician is ready to take the stage!

Mixing Dub and Cloudy Electro sounds, the MC/Producer mixes all the influences he loves, transporti Read more

Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

BIGA*RANX

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

