Top track

Lankum - The Wild Rover

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lankum

Albert Hall Manchester
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lankum - The Wild Rover
Got a code?

Event information

Following their sell out show in spring this year and the critical acclaim surrounding their 4th LP False Lankum, Dublin quartet Lankum play their biggest Manchester headline show to-date at Albert Hall.

False Lankum record heralds a new stage in the meta Read more

Presented by Grey Lantern + Albert Hall

Lineup

Lankum

Venue

Albert Hall Manchester

27 Peter St, Manchester M2 5QR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.