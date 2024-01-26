DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following their sell out show in spring this year and the critical acclaim surrounding their 4th LP False Lankum, Dublin quartet Lankum play their biggest Manchester headline show to-date at Albert Hall.
False Lankum record heralds a new stage in the meta
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.