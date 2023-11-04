DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Socially Distanced Sports Bar: Live from Cheerful Earful Podcast Festival

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 4 Nov, 1:30 pm
PodcastLondon
About

Join Elis James, Mike Bubbins and Steff Garrero as they take you inside the world of sport and way beyond. It's a Comedy Podcast about Sports, but you don't have to like Sports to LOVE it.

This live podcast is performing as part of the Cheerful Earful Pod Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open1:30 pm
1250 capacity

