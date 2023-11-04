Top track

Niños Mutantes - Lo que va a pasar

Niños Mutantes

Círculo de Arte
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsToledo
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Niños Mutantes presenta su nuevo disco, «Cuchillos y diamantes», como una luz al final del túnel, como un abrazo de los que abrigan y reparan un alma dañada, para que empiece a sanar.

Menores acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal

Organizado por Ernie Producciones, S.L.U..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Niños Mutantes

Venue

Círculo de Arte

Plaza De San Vicente 2, 45001 Toledo, Toledo, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

