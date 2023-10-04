DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rival Consoles with support from Lia Kohl

Sleeping Village
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$20 Adv, $24 Dos + Fees | 21+

London-based producer Ryan Lee West, better known under the name Rival Consoles, is notable for making synthesisers sound human and atmospheric. Over the course of a critically acclaimed fifteen-year career, his music has div Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

