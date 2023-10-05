DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COMBICHRIST // MEGAHERZ

The Garage
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
£33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Norwegian-American industrial core group Combichrist merges a variety of different musical genres to an infernal, yet extremely addictive sonic behemoth.

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Combichrist, Megaherz

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

