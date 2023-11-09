DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robert Finley

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40
About

Robert Finley, perhaps one of the last true bluesmen of our time, presents a swaggering tour of blues, soul and funk sharing stories from the swamps of Louisiana.

Prior to music success, Robert was once a skilled carpenter and is an army veteran. Having o Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Robert Finley

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

