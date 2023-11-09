DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Robert Finley, perhaps one of the last true bluesmen of our time, presents a swaggering tour of blues, soul and funk sharing stories from the swamps of Louisiana.
Prior to music success, Robert was once a skilled carpenter and is an army veteran. Having o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.