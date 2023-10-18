Top track

CREATURE - Liquid Gold

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WILL HAVEN

Rebellion
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

VII FALL TOUR

WILL HAVEN

This is a 14+ event (U16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

CREATURE, Will Haven

Venue

Rebellion

2B Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

