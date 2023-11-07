DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saint-Saëns et la Méditerranée

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €23.52
About

L’Ensemble, mené par la célèbre cheffe d’orchestre Zahia Ziouani, fait dialoguer les arts et les cultures sans jamais s’affranchir du répertoire classique. En explorant l’univers de Saint-Saëns, ce concert offre un son lumineux et une musique aux multiples Read more

Présenté par L'Avant Seine / Théâtre de Colombes.

Lineup

Divertimento Ensemble, Zahia Ziouani

Venue

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes

88 Rue Saint-Denis, 92700 Colombes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

