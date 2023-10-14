Top track

Burnpile 2023 ft. Deer Tick, S.G. Goodman...

Burial Forestry Camp
Sat, 14 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsAsheville
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Burnpile is Burial Beer Co.'s premier Beer and Music Festival. Hosted at Burial's Forestry Camp facility, attendees enjoy a full-day concert alongside a tasting experience from a diverse lineup of 50+ of the best breweries in the country.

Presented by Burial Beer
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MJ Lenderman, S.G. Goodman, Deer Tick

Venue

Burial Forestry Camp

10 Shady Oak Drive, Asheville, North Carolina 28803, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

