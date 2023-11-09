DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
King Creosote, the alt-pop alter-ego of Fife's Kenny Anderson, has become one of Scotland's most acclaimed and prolific singer-songwriters: a squeezebox Casanova with a cosmic wordplay fetish, whose voice leave
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.