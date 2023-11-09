Top track

King Creosote - Bluebell, Cockleshell, 123

King Creosote

EartH
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

King Creosote, the alt-pop alter-ego of Fife's Kenny Anderson, has become one of Scotland's most acclaimed and prolific singer-songwriters: a squeezebox Casanova with a cosmic wordplay fetish, whose voice leave Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

King Creosote

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

