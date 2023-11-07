Top track

GALACTIC EMPIRE

The Underworld
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
£29.28

About

Not all that long ago in a galaxy not all that far away… A band the likes of which the universe had never seen was formed for one purpose — to create an unstoppable musical “force” known as GALACTIC EMPIRE.

By reinterpreting classic selections from legend Read more

Presented by Tapestry Promotions.

Lineup

Galactic Empire

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

