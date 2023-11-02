Top track

Facs + A Shape + Sala Bestia

Supersonic
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si tu aimes Sonic Youth, The Psychotic Monks & Protomartyr, ce concert te plaira :)

FACS
(Post punk - Trouble in Mind - Chicago, USA)
A SHAPE
(Noise - Jelodanti Records - Paris, FR)
SALA BESTIA
(Noise - Fuzz-Wire - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

A SHAPE, FACS

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

