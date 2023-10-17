Top track

Logistical Nightmare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Treeboy & Arc

The Prince Albert
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Logistical Nightmare
Got a code?

About

JOY. Presents
Treeboy & Arc
+ DLD
+ Divorce Attorney

This is an 18+ event

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

DLD, TREEBOY & ARC

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.