Liz Longley with special guest The Young Fables

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liz Longley with special guest The Young Fables live at Eddie's Attic!

Best known for her stop-you-in-your-tracks voice, Liz Longley is an accomplished singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, TN. With her deeply emotional music, Longley has earned accol Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

The Young Fables, Liz Longley

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

