Rachael Davis & Tania Elizabeth

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rachael Davis & Tania Elizabeth live at Eddie's Attic!

Rachael Davis

Songwriter, banjo-piano-uke-guitar player, nurturer, seamstress, wearer of aprons, bearer of band-aids, maker of levity, staunch adversary of bullshit...

Multi-instrumentalist Rachael

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Rachael Davis, Tania Elizabeth

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

