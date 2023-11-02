Top track

Stabbed In The Face

Wolf Eyes

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dreams In Splattered Lines fuses together Wolf Eyes' 25 years of DIY electronics with the avant-garde sensibilities of Fluxus and the granite of dreary Midwestern life. Continuing some of the ideas explored on the Presents Difficult Messages record of coll Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Wolf Eyes

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

