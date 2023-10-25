DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Neil Frances is a Los Angeles-based alternative pop music duo making music with soul that you can dance to and believe in.
Sydney-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfry met in 2012 and formed the group in 2016, having both relocated
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.