NEIL FRANCES - dancing

Neil Frances

El Club Detroit
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
$26

About

Neil Frances is a Los Angeles-based alternative pop music duo making music with soul that you can dance to and believe in.

Sydney-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfry met in 2012 and formed the group in 2016, having both relocated Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

dreamcastmoe, NEIL FRANCES

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

