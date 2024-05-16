Top track

jtm de ouf

ELOI

Transbordeur
Thu, 16 May 2024, 8:00 pm
€21.50

About

Diplômée des arts décoratifs en 2020, ELOI poursuit son parcours aux Beaux Arts de Paris, développant des pratiques artistiques qui s'harmonisent et fusionnent, naviguant entre des paysages tant musicaux que visuels. Productrice, compositrice et interprète...

Présenté par ENCORE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ELOI

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

