DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live at Leeds in the City

Various Venues, Leeds
Sat, 14 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsLeeds
About

Live at Leeds in the City

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

104
Wunderhorse, Gretel Hänlyn, The Mysterines and 104 more

Venue

Various Venues, Leeds

Leeds, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

