Top track

Holding Their Breath

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bedhed

Off The Cuff
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Holding Their Breath
Got a code?

About

Bedhed (Joel - vocals, Jon - drums, Al - bass & bvs and Rob - guitar) are a band with unfinished business.

Having been offered a development deal 20 years earlier, they toured, made some great demos, but never found fame and fortune.

And although life an Read more

Presented by Off The Cuff.

Lineup

Bedhed, Rosie Smith

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.