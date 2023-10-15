Top track

DPR IAN - Ballroom Extravaganza

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cult Of Ya Fest

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
From €50.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DPR IAN - Ballroom Extravaganza
Got a code?

About

DPR IAN • SIK-K • ASH ISLAND • BE'O • LIL CHERRY + GOLD BUUDA • HOWMINI and more. CULT OF YA presents a night of Korean megastars and emerging new faces. Expect an intense show ranging from the best in Korean hip hop, r&b, pop, and beyond.

For wheelchair Read more

Présenté par Cult Of Ya.

Lineup

4
DPR IAN, Sik-K, ASH ISLAND and 4 more

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.