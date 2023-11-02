Top track

Wreckless Eric - Whole Wide World

Wreckless Eric + Marc Valentine

Gullivers
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
About

As Wreckless Eric he needs little introduction — he wrote and recorded the classic Whole Wide World and had a hit with it back in 1977. Since then it’s been a hit for countless other artists including The Monkees, Cage The Elephant and Billie Joe Armstrong Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Marc Valentine, wreckless eric

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

