DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drugdealer w/ Immaterial Possession + Foyer Red

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drugdealer - Fools
About

Drugdealer w/ Immaterial Possession + Foyer Red - Live at LPR on Thursday, October 19th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00pm doors | 8:00pm show (all ages)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Drugdealer, Foyer Red

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

