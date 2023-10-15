DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Seeing Theon Cross live is to witness him pushing the sonic possibilities of the tuba into another dimension. Following his sold-out and utterly unique solo performance at Kings Place in 2021, we are thrilled to have Theon back, this time performing as a d
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.