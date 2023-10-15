Top track

Theon Cross - We Go Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Theon Cross

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Theon Cross - We Go Again
Got a code?

About

Seeing Theon Cross live is to witness him pushing the sonic possibilities of the tuba into another dimension. Following his sold-out and utterly unique solo performance at Kings Place in 2021, we are thrilled to have Theon back, this time performing as a d Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Theon Cross

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.