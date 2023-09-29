Top track

John Summit - In Chicago - Danny Avila Remix

Deep Root Underground: Danny Avila in The Room

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us as we descend into The Room at the legendary Superior Ingredients for the most highly anticipated return of Danny Avila!

Danny is known for pioneering the unique genre he calls Main Stage techno, which blends Techno's pure underground sounds with Read more

Presented by Superior Ingredients.
Lineup

Danny Avila

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

