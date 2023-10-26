Top track

Disko Cowboy w/ Special Guests: Robert PM, Phenomenal Handclap Band, Aidan Kennedy

Elsewhere - Zone One
Thu, 26 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$27.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photogra

Elsewhere

Lineup

Robert PM, The Phenomenal Handclap Band, Disko Cowboy

Venue

Elsewhere - Zone One

599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

