DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tim Berne's Bearclaw

Solar Myth
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90

About

Ars Nova Workshop is pleased to prevent the return of renowned saxophonist Tim Berne with his new trio Bearclaw, featuring regular collaborators Gregg Belisle-Chi and Tom Rainey, at Solar Myth on Saturday, March 16.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

Tim Berne

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

