Top track

KILLCAM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NeS

L'étage
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€24.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KILLCAM
Got a code?

About

Après avoir dévoilé l'EP « La Course » porté par le banger « Killcam » et parcouru toute la

France avec une tournée à guichets fermés, NeS est de retour sur le devant de la scène pour présenter « Ça va aller », son nouveau projet 8 titres, dans lequel on...

Tout public
Présenté par Krumpp Music, en accord avec Alias Production
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NeS

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.