Mari Wilson: A Very Mari Christmas Party

Bush Hall
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£42.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nymphette of the Nail Varnish and the High Priestess of Hair Spray, MARI WILSON presents a Christmas cracker of a show featuring her 8-piece band The New Wilsations. At the helm will be Musical Director Richard Cottle guiding singers, horns and a red-hot r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

Mari Wilson

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

