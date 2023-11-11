Top track

spend some time alone inside my head

Odie Leigh

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Odie Leigh at The Lodge, Deaf Institute.

Contact venue for tickets

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Odie Leigh, Philip Brooks

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open6:00 pm

