DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Primarily founded in 2012 by the producer Oswald Cromheecke, Boogie Belgique has since grown into a well known independent artist who is making a significant mark on the European Triphop, Hiphop & Electro-swing scene.
With a unique sound that can best be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.