Top track

Soy una Nube

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soleá Morente

La (2) de Apolo
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soy una Nube
Got a code?

About

Soleá Morente tiene una gran creatividad visible a través de sus cuatro discos de estudio, en los que ha sido capaz de fusionar innumerables estilos diferentes: música electrónica, rock, pop, indie, shoegazing, tecno, rumba y, por supuesto, el flamenco.

M Read more

Organizado por Elefant Records.

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.